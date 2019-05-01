|
|
Catherine Lyons
Willingboro - Catherine Lyons, age 90, died on April 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 68 yrs., Leroy H. Lyons, Jr.; 3 children, Valerie L. (Louis) Holman of Willingboro, NJ, Leroy H. Lyons, III (Pam) of Lewes, DE and Trent W. Lyons, Sr. (Jane) of Jobstown, NJ. Mass will be 11 am Friday, May 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 11 Sunset Rd., Willingboro, NJ. Friends may greet the family from 10 - 11am prior to Mass. Donations to JDRF in lieu of flowers. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019