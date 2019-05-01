Services
May Funeral Home
45 Pine St
Willingboro, NJ 08046
(609) 871-3000
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
11 Sunset Rd
Willingboro, NJ
Resources
Willingboro - Catherine Lyons, age 90, died on April 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 68 yrs., Leroy H. Lyons, Jr.; 3 children, Valerie L. (Louis) Holman of Willingboro, NJ, Leroy H. Lyons, III (Pam) of Lewes, DE and Trent W. Lyons, Sr. (Jane) of Jobstown, NJ. Mass will be 11 am Friday, May 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 11 Sunset Rd., Willingboro, NJ. Friends may greet the family from 10 - 11am prior to Mass. Donations to JDRF in lieu of flowers. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019
