Catherine M. Donley
1948 - 2020
Catherine M. Donley

Cherry Hill - Catherine passed suddenly on August 23, 2020, at the age of 72. Wife of the late Robert W. Donley, Sr. Loving mother of Robert W. Donley, Jr. (Elaine) of Jersey City, NJ, William Donley (Allison) of Mesa, AZ and Marian Donley of Philadelphia, PA. Dear sister of George Sheridan (Eileen) of Philadelphia, PA and Elizabeth Green of Berlin, NJ. Proud grandmother of Patrick, Madeline and late Andrew Donley. Aunt of Debbi, Rebecca & Terri Green and Cissy Hoff. Catherine enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts, gardening and genealogy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Assoc., PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
August 26, 2020
MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES. MAY THE GOD OF ALL COMFORT STRENGTHEN THE FAMILY DURING THIS TIME OF DEEP SORROW. THOSE WHO PASS ON GOD KEEPS IN HIS MEMORY BECAUSE THEY ARE PRECIOUS IN HIS EYES
joanne Shaw
