Catherine M. Donley
Cherry Hill - Catherine passed suddenly on August 23, 2020, at the age of 72. Wife of the late Robert W. Donley, Sr. Loving mother of Robert W. Donley, Jr. (Elaine) of Jersey City, NJ, William Donley (Allison) of Mesa, AZ and Marian Donley of Philadelphia, PA. Dear sister of George Sheridan (Eileen) of Philadelphia, PA and Elizabeth Green of Berlin, NJ. Proud grandmother of Patrick, Madeline and late Andrew Donley. Aunt of Debbi, Rebecca & Terri Green and Cissy Hoff. Catherine enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts, gardening and genealogy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
