Galloway - Catherine M. Harkins, "Cassie" 78, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pa on January 23rd 1942 to the late Howard and Catherine (nee Moan) Harkins. Having grown up in Bellmawr, NJ, she had also lived in Brigantine and Ventnor before moving to Seashore Gardens in Galloway. Upon graduating from Triton High School in Runnemede, NJ, she held various clerical and factory jobs along with being a florist. Cassie loved the sun and the waves at the beach, enjoyed cooking, dancing (in her youth) and spending time with family and friends at various get togethers and holiday parties. Surviving are her sister: Carolyn English and nephew: Brett English, to both she was a second mother. She had an infectious laugh that could light up a room. Cassie will always hold a special place in our hearts and will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 O'clock from Blessed Sacrament R. C. Church, Corner of Ventnor and Jerome Avenues, Margate, NJ. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in her memory are suggested to either American Heart Assoc. or Alzheimer's Association Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
