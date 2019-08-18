|
|
Catherine M. "Kitty" Kobulnicky
Kissimmee, FL - On August 15, 2019, "Kitty" (nee Bernier), age 89. Beloved wife of the late George A. Kobulnicky. Loving sister of Rosemary Gain, the late Ruth Fleming, and the late Joseph Bernier. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kitty worked as a teacher for the WT Gibbs School in Clementon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday morning 9-10 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 am at St. Simon Stock Parish, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Simon Stock Parish at the above address and/or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019