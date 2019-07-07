Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Catherine Kordeck
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Rd.
Haddon Twp., NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Rd.
Haddon Twp., NJ
Catherine M. "Kaz" Kordeck


1921 - 2019
Catherine M. "Kaz" Kordeck Obituary
Catherine M. "Kaz" Kordeck

Marlton - Peacefully on July 5, 2019, of Marlton, NJ; formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ. Age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Kordeck, Sr. Loving mother of Catherine (Philip) Tumminia, Judith Malone, Jane (Samuel) Wilson and Edward A. (Pamela) Kordeck, Jr. Devoted grandmother of Christine, Andrew (April), Carol, Alfred, Tanya (Daniel), Peter (Allison), Brian (Tammy), Bleddyn, David (Tayler), Brian (Leah) and Brandon; and great grandmother of 12. She is also survived by her sister, Lorraine Witar, sisters-in-law, Dolores Wagner and Betty Dunner; many nieces and nephews and a special family member, Jeanette. She was predeceased by her siblings: Edward, Paul, Jean, Helen, Lillian, John, Dolores and Stanley.

Kaz was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's Polish Catholic Church in Camden and Sacred Heart RC Church in Mt. Ephraim. She was a former card and gift shop owner and longtime Avon salesperson. She was also a Girl Scout leader, an avid bingo player and ceramic artist. Kaz will be remembered for her welcoming personality and her gift of hospitality.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 9:30 to 11:00 AM from St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp., NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ.

If desired, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Polish Church, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019
