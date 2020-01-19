Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Catherine Perkins
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, IL
Catherine M. Perkins


1939 - 2020
Catherine M. Perkins

Glendora - Catherine M. Perkins (nee Parker), on January 18, 2020, of Glendora, formerly of South Philadelphia. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Harold C. Perkins, Sr. Devoted mother of Harold C. Jr. (the late Sharon), Dorothy Biscardi (Charles), and Michael (Annette). Loving grandmother of Cassandra Biscardi, Charles Biscardi, Michael Perkins, and Joseph Perkins (Jessica). Dear sister of Harry Parker (Joan), Anna Grubb, Patricia Parker, and the late Bill Parker (Nora). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Catherine was a member of St. Teresa's choir, Legion of Mary, and a former CCD teacher at St. Teresa's school. She was also an Avon manager in the 60's, before going on to be a cashier at Pantry Pride & Thriftway. There will be a viewing Friday 8:15am to 10:15am at Gardner Funeral Home RUNNEMEDE. Funeral mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's memory to 1851 Old Cuthbert Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
