Catherine M. Quattrochi
Hilltop - Catherine M. Quattrochi, on August 21, 2020, of Hilltop. Age 77. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony". Devoted mother of Anthony Jr. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Catherine loved going on her Casino trips. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am on Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
