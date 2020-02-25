Services
Catherine M. Smith

Catherine M. Smith (nee Schmidt), Age 96, of Barrington passed peacefully at home on February 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and caretaker Zina. Born on March 7, 1923 of Audubon, NJ, she was the devoted daughter to the late Charles C. Schmidt and Madeline (Rouh) and was predeceased by her eight siblings.

Beloved wife of 61 years to the late John J. Smith (Jack). Loving mother to Bob (Regina) Smith, Tim (Kathy) Smith, Diane (Bob) White; proud Grandmom to Michael (Jessica) Arno, Brian (Moria Chambers) Smith, Kevin (Kate Oliver) Smith, Danielle (Ryan) Meehl, Shaunna (Jim) Alspach, Bobby III (Jenna Synder). Blessed Big-Grandmom to Bella, Jason, Zoe, Avery, and two great-grandchildren expected in July.

Catherine (Hun) born and raised in Audubon, NJ. She worked as a Bell Tell Operator at William H. Wanamaker where she met her beloved husband "Smitty". They settled in Barrington where she devoted her life as a loving and dedicated wife and mother raising her family. Catherine's (Aunt Hun, Duffy, Cass, & Cate) fun loving spirit will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10:30-11:30 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish), 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 AM. Interment at Woodbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights, NJ

Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
