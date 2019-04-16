Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
The Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
The Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Catherine Marie "Kit" Adelizzi Obituary
Catherine Marie Adelizzi "Kit"

Of Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee Dolan) Passed away April 15, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Dr. Raymond Adelizzi. Loving mother of Mike Adelizzi and his wife Alissa, and Paul Adelizzi. Caring sister of Sean Dolan (Nancy), Jamie Dolan (Angie), Sheila Shannon (Martin), and Eileen Givler (Rick). Dear grandmother of Nicholas and Jack. Catherine is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. She taught high school briefly in Claymont, Delaware and then worked as a medical receptionist at her husband's medical office in Stratford for many years. She liked to run, loved to cook and loved rock music. She was also a finalist in the Mrs. New Jersey Pageant in 1996. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday, April 17, from 10:00am to 11:15am at The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30am at the church. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Catherine's name to the Seashore House at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, PO Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019
