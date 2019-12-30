|
Catherine Mary Barnwell
Oaklyn - Catherine Mary (nee Holroyd) Barnwell of Oaklyn, NJ on December 29, 2019. Aged 98 years.
A woman of faith, Catherine was active in her church, St. Mary's Episcopal Church. She participated in many events and always gave her time and energy to their fundraisers.
To her family and friends, she was passionate, outspoken, generous and loving. Catherine cherished spending time at her home with her family. In her earlier years, she worked in administration at the Camden County Municipal offices. She enjoyed dancing at the Dancette, her dance card was always full.
Catherine was a Civil Defense volunteer and the local election committee.
Beloved wife of 64 years to Victor Ralph Barnwell. Devoted mother of Walter ( Mary) Swetkoff and Maryann (John) Shivers. Loving grandmother of 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Viewing Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 AM - 11 AM in the St. Mary's Episcopal Church, White Horse Pike and Green St., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
A funeral service will start at the church at 11 AM
Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Espicopal Church, 18 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019