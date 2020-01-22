Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Catherine Mary Kitz

Catherine Mary Kitz Obituary
Catherine Mary Kitz

Catherine Mary Kitz (nee Vespa) of Oaklyn, NJ, died January 21, 2020. Age 69. Beloved wife of Ronald Kitz. Also survived by 2 sons, 3 grandchildren and 1 brother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday January 25th from 9:00 to 10:45am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 N. Warwick Rd, Magnolia, NJ 08049. Funeral service 11am. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at the above address. Please visit Schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
