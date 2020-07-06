Catherine P. Venturi



Washington Twp. - (nee Patryk), on July 4, 2020. Age 73. Beloved wife of David Venturi. Loving mother of Nicole Venturi and Melissa Kirkpatrick (Robert, IV). Cherished grandmother of Christian Venturi. Dear sister of Janice Brett, Eileen Patryk, Mary Ann Booker (Judd) and Theresa Versaggi. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Friday 11:00 am at The Church of Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Washington Twp.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054-1108.



"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store