Catherine Patricia "Pat" Kralle
North Port, Florida - Catherine Patricia "Pat" Kralle (nee Corbett), 82, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Legacy
Born in Camden, New Jersey, to the late Fred and Anna (O'Neil) Corbett, Pat was a former resident of Woodbury and Williamstown and moved to Florida in 1985. In earlier years, Pat was a secretary for Hahnemann Hospital and a dedicated teacher of Math and English at Queen of Heaven School in Cherry Hill, where she also was a cheer leading coach. Her students admired her, and 40 to 50 years later she still kept in contact with many of them.
When she moved to Florida, she also became involved with the Big Brothers and Sisters organization; Pat was always looking to help others.
A loving and generous lady, Pat was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than to spend time with her grandchildren individually so they had her undivided attention. She was a gracious hostess to them all and they will all remember her cross stitch pieces and the Hershey Kiss that they got on their pillow each night when she turned down their bed. Pat enjoyed doing puzzles, going to restaurants, a good glass of wine and spending time at the pool.
Pat was devoted to her faith and was very active in her church community, serving as a Eucharistic Minister.
Family
Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Kralle, Sr.; loving mother of Dean Kralle (Suzanne), Dory Montague (Greg) and the late Donald F Kralle, Jr. and Denise O'Donnell; devoted grandmother of Jennifer (Wes), Jason, Melissa (Wayne), Donnie, Gregory (Colette), Matthew (Kacey), Bryan (Ashley), Rebecca, Joshua, Sean & Anna, and great grandmother of 10 with one on the way; mother in law of Maryann Kralle and John O'Donnell. Pat is also survived by a special niece Regina Breedon and many other nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her longtime special friend, David Sweet.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's Graveside Services on Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00 AM at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. A public Church ceremony will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Autism Research Institute at: https://www.autism.org/donate-autism-research-institute/
