Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
New St. Mary's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine DiPalmo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine R. DiPalmo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine R. DiPalmo Obituary
Catherine R. DiPalmo

Voorhees - Catherine R. DiPalmo passed away peacefully on Friday May 1, 2020 at the age of 96.

Cherished sister of Rocco DiPalmo, Theresa Papa (nee DiPalmo) and predeceased by Edith Wilcox Carpella (nee DiPalmo). Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Catherine was a Registered Nurse and an artist.

Services are private at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Services have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -