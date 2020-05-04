|
Catherine R. DiPalmo
Voorhees - Catherine R. DiPalmo passed away peacefully on Friday May 1, 2020 at the age of 96.
Cherished sister of Rocco DiPalmo, Theresa Papa (nee DiPalmo) and predeceased by Edith Wilcox Carpella (nee DiPalmo). Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Catherine was a Registered Nurse and an artist.
Services are private at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Services have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 6, 2020