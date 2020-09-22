Catherine "Kitty" Ridgell
Stratford - (nee Swift) age 93, born in Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 19, 2020. A woman of quiet strength devoted to her family. Wife of the late Bob Ridgell. Mother of Marystelle (Bill) Bruckner, Robert (Lori) Ridgell, Catherine (Joe) Fallon, and Susan (Joe) Hahn. Grandmother of Billy, Christa, Jackson, Patrick, Joey, Aileen, Katie, Melissa, and Raymond. Great-grandmother of Leigh, Elle, Austin, Susie, Owen, Eva, Cassie, and Lorelei. Sister of Marie Smith and the late Virginia Buchanan.
Services will be held privately. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net