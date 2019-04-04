|
|
Catherine Spallo
Camden City - Age 96, passed away on March 30, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late, Alfredo and Carmela (Siraro) Spallo. Catherine was the last of seven children to survive.
She is survived by her great-nieces; Linda Carbin and Lucille Blackman.
Catholic Funeral Services will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Friday, April 5th at the McCann-Healey Funeral Home: 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where friends may visit from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Catherine Spallo. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019