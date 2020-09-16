Cathleen O'Carroll Dalschaert
Cherry Hill - Cathleen O'Carroll Dalschaert, 90, retired violinist with the Philadelphia Orchestra and longtime resident of Cherry Hill, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 25.
Born in Auckland, New Zealand, into a musical family, Ms. Dalschaert was one of 10 children -- seven of whom grew to become professional musicians. Her journey to a 24-year tenure with the Philadelphia Orchestra began with her violin studies at the age of five.
From age 13, Ms. Dalschaert appeared in concerts and recitals, many of which were aired nationwide by the Australian Broadcasting Commission. She also appeared as soloist with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, performing the Beethoven Violin Concerto. She received a scholarship to the prestigious Sydney Conservatorium of Music and graduated with highest honors, before earning a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music in London, where she was awarded seven of eight available prizes for violin playing. She would later win other coveted prizes, including a scholarship to the Brussels Conservatoire, where she studied with Andre Gertler, Pablo Casals and Arthur Grumiaux.
On a concert tour in Spain, Ms. Dalschaert met her future husband, violinist Stephane Dalschaert of Brussels. In 1958, the couple moved to New Orleans, where they both became members of the New Orleans Symphony. They then played with the Cleveland Orchestra for seven years under George Szell, before joining the Philadelphia Orchestra in 1967. Throughout her career, Ms. Dalschaert continued to perform as a soloist in Australia, London, Europe and the United States.
"Cathleen, a high spirited soul both on stage and off, constantly contributed her spark and fervor in her performance," said Larry Grika, her longtime stand partner in the first violin section. "She was a valued contributor to the Philadelphia Orchestra's enthusiastic and rich 'sound' recognized throughout the world."
In the midst of a successful performance career, the Dalschaerts raised a family, but working a musician's schedule while parenting two young children presented unique challenges.
"Many a time, they could not find a babysitter," recalled her daughters. "Mom was always so grateful for friends and neighbors who helped us out, often at the last minute. There were even times we simply had to go to work with them and sit backstage. We thought it was great fun to run and play behind the scenes during rehearsals - thank goodness for the kind staff and stagehands that kept an eye on us. They made sure to keep us out of trouble during performances."
Ms. Dalschaert is survived by her two daughters, Natalie and Andree; two brothers, Sean and Seamus O'Carroll; grandchildren, Rachel and Taylor; and great-grandson, Desmond.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization at wires.org.au/donate/give-in-memory
