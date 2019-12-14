|
|
Cavan O. Hender
Barrington - Cavan O. Hender, on December 13, 2019, of Barrington. Age 38. Cherished son of Eleanor and the late Michael. Beloved brother of Michael. Blessed with an abundance of loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Cavan leaves behind his faithful feline companion, Bootsy. Cavan worked for Bancroft and Pioneer Human Services. Graduated from Haddon Heights H.S. class of 2000 and Rutgers University Class of 2008. Cavan loved cooking, was enamored with music and was a member of the Seattle based band Yours,. His passion for helping young people led him to be an advocate for troubled youth. There will be a visitation from 8:45am to 10:15 am on Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass at Holy Child Parish; St. Teresa's RC Church at 11am. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Seattle YMCA of Greater Seattle, SeattleYMCA.org or Seattle Children's Hospital, Seattlechildrens.org. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019