Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Cavan Hender
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
8:45 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish; St. Teresa’s RC Church
Cavan O. Hender


1981 - 2019
Cavan O. Hender Obituary
Cavan O. Hender

Barrington - Cavan O. Hender, on December 13, 2019, of Barrington. Age 38. Cherished son of Eleanor and the late Michael. Beloved brother of Michael. Blessed with an abundance of loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Cavan leaves behind his faithful feline companion, Bootsy. Cavan worked for Bancroft and Pioneer Human Services. Graduated from Haddon Heights H.S. class of 2000 and Rutgers University Class of 2008. Cavan loved cooking, was enamored with music and was a member of the Seattle based band Yours,. His passion for helping young people led him to be an advocate for troubled youth. There will be a visitation from 8:45am to 10:15 am on Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass at Holy Child Parish; St. Teresa's RC Church at 11am. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Seattle YMCA of Greater Seattle, SeattleYMCA.org or Seattle Children's Hospital, Seattlechildrens.org. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
