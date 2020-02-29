Services
Cdr. John Allen Keleher

Cdr. John Allen Keleher Obituary
Cdr. John Allen Keleher

Cherry Hill - On February 23, 2020, Al Keleher, age 81, passed away at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Pennsylvania. Born and raised in Lockport, NY had been a longtime resident of Cherry Hill and Ocean City, NJ. Al enlisted in the Navy in 1957 prior to receiving a Naval ROTC scholarship to Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts. Al went on to serve in the Navy for close to 30 years retiring with the rank of Commander. Al's Naval career included Chief Engineer on the USS John Willis, Chief Officer on the USS Chewaucan along with serving as a Senior Advisor River Assault in the Vietnam War. Al was awarded US Navy Commendation with Combat Distinuishing, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, and Vietnamese Staff Honor Medal, First Class while serving in Vietnam. Al's Naval career also included being stationed in several different places around the world. After his retirement from the service, he worked for the Cherry Hill Board of Education and Garland Roofing. He also enjoyed spending time in Ocean City and later moved permanently to Ocean City where he resided until this past summer.

Al was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy (nee King). He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Tina (Greg) Martinson of Souderton, PA; his son, Chris (Elizabeth) Keleher of Medford, NJ; his grandchildren, Christian "CJ" Keleher, Mackenzie Keleher, Sean Martinson, Luke Martinson and Ryan Martinson; his brother, Rev. Msgr. J. Patrick Keleher of Amherst, NY and Sue Leitner (Mark) of Fort Myers, Florida.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by his brother on Saturday, March 7th at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 168 Chestnut Street, Lockport, NY. Final interment with military honors will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO at www.uso.org or by mail at PO BOX 96860, WASHINGTON, DC 20077-7677.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
