Cecelia Kurpicki
Glendora - Cecelia Kurpicki (nee Pyzik), on May 14, 2019, of Glendora. Age 100. Loving wife of the late Alfred for 58 years. Devoted mother of Alfred of Glendora and Thomas of Barrington. Dear sister of the late John Pyzik, Mary Cramer and Sophie Matyasik. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mrs. Kurpicki was born in Camden and moved to Glendora in 1944. She worked for RCA in Camden during the entire WWII years. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Kurpicki's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 16, 2019