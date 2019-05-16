Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Cecelia Kurpicki
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Kurpicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia Kurpicki


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecelia Kurpicki Obituary
Cecelia Kurpicki

Glendora - Cecelia Kurpicki (nee Pyzik), on May 14, 2019, of Glendora. Age 100. Loving wife of the late Alfred for 58 years. Devoted mother of Alfred of Glendora and Thomas of Barrington. Dear sister of the late John Pyzik, Mary Cramer and Sophie Matyasik. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mrs. Kurpicki was born in Camden and moved to Glendora in 1944. She worked for RCA in Camden during the entire WWII years. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Kurpicki's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now