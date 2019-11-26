|
|
Cecelia Mae (née Fennell) May
Thorofare - May 10,1942-November 18, 2019 of Thorofare, NJ
She was predeceased by her parents William and Anna Fennell, her son William May, her aunts Rose and Ceil Smigiel and uncles George, Leon, Gustav and Joseph.
She is survived by her sister Dorothea Tanski, daughters Cecelia Lupton, Catherine Stewart, Elizabeth May, son Herb May, and her nieces, nephews, grand kids and great grand kids.
Family and friends are invited to her viewing Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 7-9 pm at FERTIG FUNERAL HOME, 63 N. Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Another viewing will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10-11 am at ST. PATRICK CHURCH, Holy Angels Parish, 86 Cooper St., Woodbury, NJ 08096 with Funeral Mass at 11:30 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Condolences at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019