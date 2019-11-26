Services
Fertig Funeral Home
63 North Main Street
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
856-478-2576
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fertig Funeral Home
63 North Main Street
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH, Holy Angels Parish
86 Cooper St.
Woodbury, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH, Holy Angels Parish
Cecelia Mae (Fennell) May


1942 - 2019
Cecelia Mae (Fennell) May Obituary
Cecelia Mae (née Fennell) May

Thorofare - May 10,1942-November 18, 2019 of Thorofare, NJ

She was predeceased by her parents William and Anna Fennell, her son William May, her aunts Rose and Ceil Smigiel and uncles George, Leon, Gustav and Joseph.

She is survived by her sister Dorothea Tanski, daughters Cecelia Lupton, Catherine Stewart, Elizabeth May, son Herb May, and her nieces, nephews, grand kids and great grand kids.

Family and friends are invited to her viewing Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 7-9 pm at FERTIG FUNERAL HOME, 63 N. Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Another viewing will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10-11 am at ST. PATRICK CHURCH, Holy Angels Parish, 86 Cooper St., Woodbury, NJ 08096 with Funeral Mass at 11:30 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Condolences at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
