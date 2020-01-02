Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Cecilia Behrle Obituary
Cecilia Behrle

Deptford, NJ - (nee Doak) On Sunday, December 29, 2019, wife and loving mother of three children and five stepchildren, passed away at the age of 79.

Cecilia was born on August 29, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to John and Hannah Doak. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her children and stepchildren. On February 28, 1966, she married Walter Francis Behrle. Together they raised their eight children.

Cecilia had a passion and talent for crafts from cake decorating to scrapbooking. She also enjoyed sitting in nature and watching birds and animals at play, and she especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren swim and play. An avid lover of country and western music, Cecilia's favorite performer was the late Johnny Cash.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents John and Hannah and her husband Walter. She is survived by her three children, Katherine Behrle, Barry Behrle, and Cheryl Micklus (nee Behrle) and her five stepchildren, Michael, Kathleen, John, Walter, and David, her eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday, January 4th, 2019 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 3:00 pm.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to — Philadelphia, 3551 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
