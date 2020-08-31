1/1
Cecilia Mercurio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecilia Mercurio

Longport - Our matriarch, Cecilia Mallace Mercurio, left this earth peacefully on 8/29/20 to be with her beloved late husband, Domenic, on their 67th wedding anniversary. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Cecilia was a longtime member of the South Philly Lions Club where she was one of the first female members as well. She had worked for over 25 years at Century Seafoods. She had been a resident of Haddon Heights until moving permanently to her shore house in Longport in 2000.

Cecilia is the beloved wife of the late, Domenic F. Mercurio. She is lovingly survived by her two children, Sandi (Jack) Merryfield and Domenic (Valerie) Mercurio; her grandchildren, Jaclyn, Danielle (Kyle) and Christina (Matt); her great grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Gennica, Eloise and Grayson along with many special nieces and nephews. She was the last of 7 children to Domenic and Conchetta Mallace.

Her viewing, funeral mass and entombment beside her husband at Locustwood Memorial Park, will be held privately due to current restrictions related to funeral services in NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved