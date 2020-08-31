Cecilia Mercurio
Longport - Our matriarch, Cecilia Mallace Mercurio, left this earth peacefully on 8/29/20 to be with her beloved late husband, Domenic, on their 67th wedding anniversary. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Cecilia was a longtime member of the South Philly Lions Club where she was one of the first female members as well. She had worked for over 25 years at Century Seafoods. She had been a resident of Haddon Heights until moving permanently to her shore house in Longport in 2000.
Cecilia is the beloved wife of the late, Domenic F. Mercurio. She is lovingly survived by her two children, Sandi (Jack) Merryfield and Domenic (Valerie) Mercurio; her grandchildren, Jaclyn, Danielle (Kyle) and Christina (Matt); her great grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Gennica, Eloise and Grayson along with many special nieces and nephews. She was the last of 7 children to Domenic and Conchetta Mallace.
Her viewing, funeral mass and entombment beside her husband at Locustwood Memorial Park, will be held privately due to current restrictions related to funeral services in NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
