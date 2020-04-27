|
Champion B. Goldy, Jr.
West Deptford - Champion B. Goldy, beloved brother and uncle, died on April 22, 2020 at his home in W. Deptford. Champ was born October 25, 1945 in Adelphia, NJ. He graduated from Palmyra High School and spent the bulk of his career working at Gloucester County College as the postal clerk for over 30 years. Champ was a kind and gentle soul who was generous and helpful, always a good friend. He loved sports whether it was watching the Phillies, Yankees, Eagles, or Penn State. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing softball, and serving as the scorekeeper/stat man for the Gloucester County Community Church men's softball team. He also coached kids' minor league baseball, loved body surfing at the Jersey shore, and playing pinochle with his friends. He was a lifelong Methodist and will be remembered for his warm heart, friendly demeanor, and happy spirit. He is survived by his sister, A. Susan Goldy and her husband, Joseph Quattrocchi of Mechanicsburg, PA and his niece, Caitlin Quattrocchi of Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents: Champion B. Goldy, Sr. (2016) and Audrey Holler Goldy (1998). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Deacons Prison Ministry, a Christian ministry that serves prisons by playing softball and sharing the Gospel, P.O. Box 31, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Memorial services will be announced when it is deemed safe to gather and celebrate his life - see buddfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020