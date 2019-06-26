Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Charlene Callahan
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peter's Church
43 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Happy Hour
746 E. Laurelton Ave. and Route 73 South
Maple Shade, NJ
Laurel Springs - Charlene Fitzmaurice Callahan on June 23, 2019 of Laurel Springs New Jersey. Age 54. Beloved wife of Michael Callahan of Mechantville, NJ. Loving mother, aunt, sister, sister- in- law, cousin, friend and devoted teacher. Survived by her father Raymond Fitzmaurice (Shirley deceased), Chuck Fitzmaurice (Janet), niece, Kelly Fitzmaurice, nephew, Sean Fitzmaurice, God children, Devon Beckett, Maryn Lewis, Jewel Lewis; step daughters, Christine Callahan Levenson (David) , Erin Callahan Santore (Michael); grandchildren, Jenna Levenson, Michael Santore, Joey Levenson, Nico Santore, Rocco Santore, Mellina Santore; sisters-in-law, Margaret Dorsey (Bob deceased), Patricia Zoog (Bill deceased), Catherine McMullen (Gerald deceased), Jane Gross (Jim deceased); brothers-in-law, Joe Callahan (Winifred) and Ed Rementer (Ginny).

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on July 23 at 10 a.m. at Saint Peter's Church 43 West Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Following the mass a Celebration of Char's Life will be at the Happy Hour located at 746 E. Laurelton Ave. and Route 73 South in Maple Shade NJ.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Charlene Fitzmaurice Memorial Scholarship Fund established at Clementon Park and Splash World in her honor, 214 Glenwood Avenue, Merchantville NJ 08109. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019
