Charles A. "Chuck" Fleischman
Of Marlton, NJ - Passed away suddenly on July 15, 2019 at age 73. Beloved husband of 50 years to Margaret "Peg" Fleischman (nee Marr). Loving father of Keith Charles Fleischman (Allyson) and John William Fleischman (Amy). Devoted and loving grandfather of Madison, Morgan, Tyler and Logan. Dear brother of the late William Fleischman (Barbara). Born in Allentown, PA, Charles received his Bachelor's Degree from Glassboro State College in 1967 and then his Master's of Administration, also from Glassboro. He taught history and government at Northern Burlington County High School 1967-1969, history at Cherry Hill High School East 1968-1977. He served as the History Department Chairman at Cherry Hill East 1977-1987 and Assistant Principal 1987-1998. While at Cherry Hill East, he also coached football, wrestling and girls softball. He then became the Principal at Shawnee High School in Medford 1998-2006. Very active at St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton, he has been a Eucharistic Minister since 1989 and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 6-9pm Friday at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. There will also be a viewing 10-10:45am Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Helping Hand Program at St. Joan of Arc Church (which can be mailed to the above address)
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019