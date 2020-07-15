Charles A. Huster, Sr.
West Berlin - Charles A. Huster, Sr. lifelong resident of West Berlin, NJ age 80yrs passed away on Friday July 10, 2020. Charles is predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and LeRoy Huster, his sister Doris and brothers, Robert, Albert and LeRoy. He is survived by his sister, Florence (Floss) Egizi, his daughter Natalie Manning (Anthony), his son Charles (Danyel), his partner Jeannie Beebe, her son Billy (Alexia) and their daughter Deanna, his 3 grandchildren, Brad (Meghan) and Brian Boehly and Cathryn Manning, 4 Great grandchildren, Cameron, Carter, Aiden and Charlie Rae. A Graveside family eulogy will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Berlin Cemetery, White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ. All are welcomed to attend but please observe the social distancing rules that are set in place. For more information and to view the complete obituary, lease visit www.lpwooserfuneralhome.com