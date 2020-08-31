Charles A. Mullen, Sr.
Charles A. Mullen, Sr. formerly of Pennsauken, NJ died August 29, 2020. Age 84. Beloved father of Charles A. Mullen, Jr. (Cheryl), John Mullen (Shelly), Michael Mullen Sr. (Verna), Richard Mullen (Jennifer) and Tricia McNamara (Rob). Loving grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Richard Mullen and Gerald Mullen. Viewing Friday, 9:00 to 10:15am at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial 11am at St. Rose of Lima Church, 300 E. Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, South Jersey Regional Office, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ, 08053 or Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com
