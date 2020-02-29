|
|
Charles Allan Michel
Longtime Haddonfield resident - On Feb. 27, 2020, Age 89, Charles Allan (Al); Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Flythe); Loving father of Charles J. (Deborah A.) of Cherry Hill and Kenneth A. of Haddonfield; Devoted grandfather to Allan C. and Thomas J.; Dear brother of Robert C. (and his wife Virginia) of Glen Rock, NJ.
Mr. Michel grew up in the Forrest Park section of Queens, NY. He graduated from Pratt Institute with a BSEE degree in 1953. Charles Allan (Al) Joined RCA in 1953 then served in the Korean War. Upon his discharge He settled in Haddonfield with his beloved wife, Joan (married in 1959). Al worked at RCA Camden (GE/Martin Marietta) as an electrical engineer for 38 years and retired in 1991. He was respected for his design abilities and candor and was the lead design engineer for the Score satellite which formed the US response to Sputnik in 1958. Mr. Michel taught circuit design between 1966 and 68 at Rutgers Univ. He was an avid sailor; however his dearest passion was music. Al played double bass and violin and was in several music ensembles including the SJ Pops, the Philharmonic of South NJ and the Brass and the Beat. He was an inspiration to his family and friends by living life to the fullest.
Al's family will receive friends on Wed., March 4th, 2020; 10-10:45 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish), 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp., NJ; where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment at Harleigh Cem., Camden, NJ. Donations in memory of Al may be made to the South Jersey Pops, PO Box 1132, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please write 'Charles Allan Michel Memorial' on the Memo Line) or https://www.southjerseypops.org/support/donations.html
Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, Haddonfield, NJ .......................... 856-429-1945
www.KainMurphy.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020