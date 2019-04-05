|
Charles August Lawyer, Sr.
Gloucester Township - Charles August Lawyer, Sr., 72, of Gloucester Township, NJ, beloved husband of Diane Lawyer, died March 31, 2019 in Apex, NC.
Charles was born December 15, 1946 in Camden, NJ to the late Charles H. Lawyer and Gertrude Knorr Lawyer. He was a proud graduate of Clemson University and was employed as an educator for over 36 years, retiring from Sterling Regional High School in 2007. Charles enjoyed summers at the Jersey Shore with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David Lawyer.
Charles is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane M. (Bosko) Lawyer; sons, Charles A. Lawyer, Jr. (Rebecca) and Barton J. Lawyer (Theresa); daughter, Leighann L. Taylor (Justin); siblings, Charlotte McBride (George), Elaine Belay (Michael), Wayne Lawyer (Deborah), William Lawyer (Linda), Gary Lawyer (Patricia), Susan Hahn (Mason), Marie Gibson (James) and Edward Lawyer; sisters-in-law, Pamela Lawyer and Darlene Gardner (Bruce); and many nieces and nephews.
He was the loving Pop Pop to his grandchildren, Cecelia, Audrey, Erich, Alina and Nicholas.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 442 South Route 73, Berlin, NJ 08009. The family will receive friends 1:30-3:00pm prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Holy Communion Lutheran Church, or .
Condolences may be sent to ApexFuneral.net
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 5, 2019