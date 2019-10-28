|
Charles C. Bakely
N. Wildwood - Charles C. Bakely, 87, of N. Wildwood. Formerly of Gloucester, Westville & Wenonah passed away on 10/18/19. Survived by his wife of 59 years Regina (nee) Pettolina & daughter Regina DeWitt ( Bert) & Sons Charles Jr. ( Maria) and Andrew. Granddaughter Regina Bakely & Grandson Shane DeWitt. Brothers George ( Judy), Jack & Joe. Sisters Margaret Morency, Marion Bennett, , Myrtle Barber and Carol Elenbark ( Bill). Charlie was self employed and an Iron Worker from Local 401 in Phila. for many years. Charlie loved his family, fishing, boating and living at the shore. Services are private. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019