Charles C. Beswick Sr.
Gloucester City - Charles C. Beswick Sr., of Gloucester City passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at the age of 76. Born in Camden, Charles was a longtime South Jersey resident and retired Union Pressman. He was a dedicated member of the Gloucester City Post 3620 for many years. Charles was also a member of the Gloucester City Sportsmen Athletic Club, American Legion, and the Free and Accepted Masons.
He is survived by his previous spouses, Sara Beswick, Kathy Bagley; four loving children, Charles Beswick Jr. (Mary Ann), Janice Steeg, Michael Beswick (Chrissy), Nicole Beswick; eleven cherished grandchildren; twelve beloved great-grandchildren; two caring brothers; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Charles was predeceased by one brother and his loving companion, Mary.
A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2-6 pm at the Gloucester City Post 3620, 27 N. Burlington St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the . For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019