|
|
Charles C. Beswick Sr.
Gloucester City - Charles C. Beswick Sr., of Gloucester City passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at the age of 76. Born in Camden, Charles was a longtime South Jersey resident and retired Union Pressman. He was a dedicated member of the Gloucester City VFW Post 3620 for many years. Charles was also a member of the Gloucester City Sportsmen Athletic Club, American Legion, and the Free and Accepted Masons.
He is survived by his previous spouses, Sara Beswick, Kathy Bagley; four loving children, Charles Beswick Jr. (Mary Ann), Janice Steeg, Michael Beswick (Chrissy), Nicole Beswick; eleven cherished grandchildren; twelve beloved great-grandchildren; two caring brothers; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Charles was predeceased by one brother and his loving companion, Mary.
A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2-6 pm at the Gloucester City VFW Post 3620, 27 N. Burlington St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the VFW. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019