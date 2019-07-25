Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
8:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Barrington - On July 23, 2019, Charles, age 71. Beloved husband of Florence "Floss" Bahm (nee Oliver). Son of the lates Evelyn and Charles J. Bahm. Loving father of Cheryl (David) Massey, David Ehrman, and the late Charles "BJ" Bahm Jr. Also survived by grandchildren Kevin, Roy (Dina), Timothy (Alexandra), Jacob, William, Carly, and Danielle; sister Carol (Thomas) Kanz; brother David (Norma Jean) Bahm; nephew Kevin (Jessica) Cheesman; and numerous close friends. Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1974, serving in Vietnam during 1968-1970. He worked on the Reading Railroad, Conrail and Septa. Charles was once a member of Clementon Fire Company from 1965-1968, and was also a life member of Barrington Fire Company. He was an avid camper at Wading Pines Camping Resort. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday evening 6-8 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 8 pm. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 25, 2019
