Charles "Chick" Dougherty, Sr.
Blackwood - Charles "Chick" Dennis Dougherty, Sr., of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peg" Dougherty (nee Novak), with whom he celebrated 50 beautiful years of marriage in November of 2018. Loving father of Charles "Chuck" D. Dougherty, Jr. (Melissa) of Gloucester Township, NJ and Noreen Dougherty of Cherry Hill, NJ. Proud grandfather of Olivia Sonessa, Charles "CJ" Dougherty III, Nathan Dougherty, and Kathleen Dougherty.
Viewings will be Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and again Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/ St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass will begin on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chick's memory may be made to Code 9 Project at www.code9project.org. Condolences may be shared, and more information available at www.earlefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019