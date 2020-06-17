Charles E. Covington
Camden - age 61, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Services will be held privately under the direction of COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.