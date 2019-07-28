|
Charles E. Ducharm
Cherry Hill - On July 23, 2019, Charlie passed away at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Charlie served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Philadelphia Gas Works / PGW retiring after 40 + years of employment. He has been a resident of the Apple Hill section of Cherry Hill for almost 50 years. Charlie loved spending time with his family, watching sports, and coaching Little League.
Charlie is lovingly survived by his wife, Marianna (nee Shannon); his son, Chuck; his granddaughter, Jordan; his daughter-in-law, Therese; as well as his extended family.
At his request, funeral services will be private for his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019