Charles E. Entrekin
Sewell, NJ - Charles E. Entrekin, 91, of Sewell, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving children. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary H. (nee Henzel) of 62 years.
Legacy
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Charles formerly lived in Pennsauken, Woodbury Heights and Blackwood. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran of World War II, where he was a mechanic and served from 1945-1949. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge of Pennsylvania, belonged to the William L. Elkins Lodge in Philadelphia and was an affiliated member of the George Washington Lodge in Alexandria, Virginia and the Masonic Lodge in Merchantville, NJ. He was also a member of the Shriners and Scottish Rite organization. Prior to retirement, Charles was a certified public accountant for many local businesses.
Charles was a quiet man, and when he spoke, his message was profound. Charles was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles. Charles was a devoted family man and cherished memories will be treasured by his loved ones. Charles, Mary and the family, traveled to places such as England, Scotland, Holland, Thailand, Canada, Bermuda and many states in the USA.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff at Cardinal Village, Bayada therapy team and the great team at Ennoble Hospice/Healthcare Services, that cared for Charles as if he was a part of their family.
Family
Beloved husband of the late, Mary H. (nee Henzel); devoted father of Carol A. Entrekin and Edward H. Entrekin (Suzie); dear brother of the late, Viola, Vivian and Russell; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, Charles is also survived by a dear family friend, Debbie Stiles.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Charles' viewing on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080, where his Funeral Ceremony will follow at 3:00 PM. Inurnment and Military Honors, Friday, March 20, 2020, 1:00 PM at Gloucester County Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.act.alz.org/donate; Masonic Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, 1 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107, www.pagrandlodge.org; or Ennoble Healthcare, 2 University Plaza, Suite 204, Hackensack, NJ 07601, www.ennoblecare.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020