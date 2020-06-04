Charles E. Jones
Camden - passed away on May 27, 2020. He is survived by a hosts of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private. The interment will be at Sunset Cemetery. Ministry of comfort entrusted to the May Funeral Homes.
Camden - passed away on May 27, 2020. He is survived by a hosts of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private. The interment will be at Sunset Cemetery. Ministry of comfort entrusted to the May Funeral Homes.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.