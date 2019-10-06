Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles F. Bupp Sr.


1939 - 2019
Charles F. Bupp Sr. Obituary
Charles F. Bupp Sr.

Pine Hill - On October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Patricia A. "Pat" (nee Monaghan) Bupp. Loving father of Charles F. (Karen) Bupp Jr. of Pine Hill, Bill (Maureen) Bupp of Williamstown, Patti (Sergio) Izzo of Pine Hill and Cheryl (Len) Ward of Voorhees. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sister Nancy Perri of Oak Valley and many other loving family members. Charles worked as a Type Setter for the Bulletin Newspaper in Philadelphia for 26 years. He was also employed for 12 years as a Custodian for the Pine Hill Public Schools. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday morning 9am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Erial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Delaware Valley Chapter, 2002 Sproul Rd, Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008 and / or Angelic Hospice, 1050 Mantua Pike, Wenonah, NJ 08090. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019
