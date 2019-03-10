|
|
Charles F. Mettinger, Sr.
Blackwood Terrace/Deptford - Charles F. Mettinger, Sr., AKA "Poppy", of Blackwood Terrace, NJ, passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Marie Mettinger (nee Rice). Devoted father of Charles F. Mettinger, Jr. (Renee) of Deptford, NJ, Calvin W. Bou (Margaret) of Southampton, PA, and the late Dennis Mettinger. Proud grandfather of Chelsea Mettinger of Deptford, NJ and Brandon Mettinger of Deptford, NJ. He was predeceased by his ten siblings.
Charles served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a fork lift operator for many years at Food Fair Supermarkets in Philadelphia, PA. He was a former volunteer firefighter with Union Fire Co. in Blackwood Terrace as well as a volunteer with the Deptford Ambulance Squad. Charles enjoyed summers at the pool or the beach, especially riding bikes on the boardwalk. He could always be seen driving his '65 Dodge Coronet. He loved camping with his grandchildren. He liked to play the lottery and had a good time attending senior citizen lunches and dances. He will always be remembered for his good sense of humor and always being able to make everyone laugh. He will be deeply missed.
Viewing will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, with a prayer service to begin at 11:00 AM, at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, Bargaintown, NJ. Share condolences at www.earlefuneralhome.com .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019