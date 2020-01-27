Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Charles F. "Chol" Williams


1933 - 2020
Laurel Springs - On January 27, 2020, Chol, age 87. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary, his wife Mary Jane (nee Braddock), and his son Steven. He is survived by his sister Lynn Richman of Delran. Beloved father of Michael (Dana) of Stratford and Linda (Mark) DeMuro of Washington Twp. Adored grandfather of Mikey, Dionne, Ryan, Demi and Olivia. Cremation under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. Private Memorial at a later date. In memory of Chol, a bourbon on ice and a good cigar are suggested. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
