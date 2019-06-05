Services
Charles Barton
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Magnolia - Charles H. Barton "Bud," lifelong resident of Magnolia went home to be with the Lord on May 31, 2019. Age 68. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Brownlow) for 45 years. Devoted father of Brandi Matlack (Al) and Katie Kaul (Jason). Loving grandfather of Evan Barton Matlack. Dear brother of Dorothy Link (Richard) of Georgia. Cherished son of the late Charles and Grace. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bud was a life member of Magnolia Fire Company and Interboro Gunning Club. Bud loved to hunt, spend time with his family, and enjoyed watching the Phillies and Eagles. There will be a visitation from 10am to 12 noon on Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Magnolia Fire Company, 116 W. Evesham Rd. Magnolia, NJ 08049. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
