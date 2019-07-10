|
Charles H. Dewland
Marlton NJ - DEWLAND, Charles H., on July 8, 2019, of Marlton, formerly of Cherry Hill. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Joan Dewland (nee Stewart). Loving father of Charles II and his wife, Gerri, Mark C. and his wife, Tracy and the late Richard Stewart Dewland. Dear grandfather of Christina, Charles and his wife, Cassandra, Alexis, Jon, Mariah and Stephen and his wife, Lauren and dear great grandfather of Maverick and Logan. Mr. Dewland was a graduate of Emerson High School in Union City NJ, served his country in the US ARMY AIR FORCE and was a graduate of NYU. He worked for American Airlines, AMF and Groen Mfg. before owning his own sales company, Schmid Dewland in Gibbsboro NJ. He and his wife, Joan were active members of Collingswood United Methodist Church. Charlie has been an active resident of Wiley Retirement Community. His contagious smile, positive attitude and his faith in Christ brought people to know and love Charlie and more importantly, Jesus. He will not be forgotten and will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Monday from 10-11am at the Wiley Church 99 E. Main St. Marlton where a Funeral Service will be held at 11am. Interment to follow at Junior Mechanics Cemetery, Tabernacle NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's memory to the Wiley Auxiliary 99 East Main Street Marlton NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019