Charles H. Ebbecke
Mr. Charles H. Ebbecke, age 82, died suddenly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born April 14, 1938 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Daniel J. Ebbecke and Helen Fetterolf Ebbecke.
Dr. Charles H. Ebbecke, retired from a career in education in 1994, where he served as teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent at the Camden County Technical Schools. He was an Air Force veteran (6 years) and was employed by Boeing Aircraft Co. for nearly ten years in Flight Test, Personnel Administration and Training. Dr. Ebbecke received a B.A. and M.A. from Glassboro State College (Rowan University) in education and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from NSU. He was a FAA certified flight instructor in single and multiengine aircraft, instruments and seaplanes, with over 8,000 hours of flight time. Moreover, he received the title of Master Instructor and FAA Master Pilot. He flew as a commercial pilot for the NJ forest Service, Fish and Wild Life and county mosquito project with Downstown Aero Crop Service. Dr. Ebbecke served as President and officer of the MAPA Safety Foundation for many years. He was a FAASTeam Reprehensive in Birmingham, Alabama and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where in 2009 received Flight Instructor of the Year Award for the Eastern Region. In 2013 he received the FAA Southern Region FAASTeam Reprehensive of the Year. Again, in 2013, Dr. Ebbecke received the Master Pilot Award. He was also a member of the flying Octogenarians. Moreover, Mr. Ebbecke was a member of the Walton County Sheriff's Posse Board and a member of the Saint Rita Catholic Church Parish in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. In addition, he was a Chairman of the Patient Advisory Board at Sacred Heart Hospital in Miramar Beach.
He is survived by his wife Marina of 54 years; daughter Janet (Mark); son Michael P. Walker Ebbecke; four grandchildren, Lauren Plum (George), Reginald, Michael, and Ryan; one great-granddaughter, Savannah Grace Plum and one great-grandson, Michael Thomas Plum.
A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church; 137 Moll Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church, with Father Michael Hartley officiating.
Flowers are being accepted.
Burial will follow at Gulf Cemetery, South County Hwy 393, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459 with Military Honors by the United States Air Force and the Walton County Sheriff's Department.
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020