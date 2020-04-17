Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Fullerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Fullerton Jr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles H. Fullerton Jr. Obituary
Charles H. Fullerton, Jr.

Glendora - Charles H. Fullerton, Jr., on April 16, 2020, of Glendora. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Weber) for 69 years. Devoted father of Regina, Brian, David (Liz) and John (Gina). Loving grandfather of Stephanie Tadzynski, Lily and Jack Fullerton. Dear brother of the late Patricia Wells. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Fullerton proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a parishioner of Holy Child Parish and a former Boy Scout Leader in Glendora. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private burial will take place at Harleigh Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Fullerton's memory to Holy Child Parish, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -