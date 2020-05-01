|
|
Charles H. James
Mt. Laurel -
Charles "Charlie" H. James Jr, age 87, of Mount Laurel, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 10th, 2020. The beloved husband of Cindy. Charles is also survived by son, John; brother, Herbert Williams; sister, Clara Loose; grandchildren, Carson James and Krystal James; great grandchildren, Dylan, Destiny, Craig, and 3 others; niece, Beth McVey (Eric) and their children Tyler and Megan; and nephew, David James (Pam).
Charles served in the US Navy and later joined the US Air Force where he became a supply sergeant during the Korean War. During his years in the military, he was known by his handsome baby face, and because he looked so young was often invited to dinner by the local families! He was a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
Following his years in military service, he was employed as a foreman in construction for many years at the Prince Company in Pennsauken, NJ. The nature of his job exposed him to extreme temperatures, from which he suffered several injuries during his tenure on the job. He always said that the only reason he was able to accomplish his goal, on challenging jobs, was because he asked God to show him what to do.
After retiring, Charlie was devoted to helping folks in the churches that he and Cindy attended, doing jobs from pouring concrete, cooking men's breakfasts, cleaning toilets to making stage props for teachers. Charlie was appreciated and loved by many friends and church members. He was always ready with a wonderful smile and a firm handshake. Charlie and his wife were members of Sovereign Grace Church in Marlton, NJ. Charlie loved Christian music and spent hours converting many precious cassettes and old records to CDs. His favorite song was "One Day at a Time, Sweet Jesus", which he loved to sing to his Lord and Savior. As a resident at Genesis Voorhees Center in his final years, he and Cindy enjoyed playing solitaire together, listening to performers, and just being together.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. Funeral arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at DuboisFuneralHome
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020