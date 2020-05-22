|
Charles H. McMahon Jr.
Charles H. McMahon Jr. Age 82 - Passed at The Voorhees Manor Care Facility. Charles was the son of Charles & Ethel McMahon of Oaklyn, NJ. Charles joined the The US Navy after Graduation from Collingswood High School. He began his Engineering Career while attending Temple night School. Charles enjoyed the Water in Brigantine, Florida & His home in Up State PA. He is Survived by his Son Stephen & Renee (wife) & Daughter Sharon Convery & John (husband ), Along with his Grandchildren - Melanie, John Jr., Patrick, & Kevin, Also survived by (3) Great Grandchildren. Predeceased by Brother Robert McMahon & Survived by his Brother Daniel McMahon.
Due to the Corona Virus, No Services are Planned at this time.
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 24, 2020