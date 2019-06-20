|
|
Charles H. Pusatere "Bud"
Haddon Township - Bud passed peacefully with his family by his side on June 19, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the Joan E. (nee McNulty). Loving father of Linda Pusatere of Cherry Hill, Lori Solometo (Larry) of Pennsauken, and Tracy Bayes (Chris) of Mullica Hill. Dear brother of Julia Harmelin (Steven) of Philadelphia. Proud grandfather of Lance Solometo (Amanda), Heather Solometo (Mak), Jordan Solometo (Nina), Katie Bayes, Brittany Bayes, Emily Bayes and Natalie Bayes. Adoring great grandfather of 6. Bud graduated from Camden Catholic High School Class of 1957. He was a member of the 65 Men's Club in Haddonfield and on the Planning Board in Haddon Twp. for over 10 years. Bud was a longtime parishioner of SVP Church, where he was a daily communicant. He loved spending time with his family, going to the shore and eating out. Bud is loved and missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday June 22nd , from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Township, NJ. Eulogy will begin at 11 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Bud's memory may be made to Cathedral Kitchen, 1514 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08105. Arrangements by JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences online please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from June 20 to June 21, 2019