Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Charles H. West Sr.

Charles H. West Sr. Obituary
Charles H. West, Sr.

Of Mickleton, NJ - Formerly of Deptford and Runnemede, NJ. Passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Mabel (nee Hughes). Loving father of Charles H. West, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline. Devoted grandfather of Charles H. West, III. Mr. West worked for 30 years as an accountant at Owens-Corning Fiberglass Co. in Barrington, NJ. He was a member of the USS New Jersey Lodge 62 of the Masons and a member of the Crescent Shrine. He was a life-long Cardinals fan, an avid bowler, and he enjoyed country music as well as dancing with his wife. His greatest passion, however was his family. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 11am-12noon and to the Funeral Service at 12noon on Friday, October 25, all at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will follow in Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
